Texans draft University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell

HOUSTON – The Texans have drafted speedy University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell, per a league source.

They selected him 69th overall after a trade.

Dell visited the Texans and was scouted individually at his campus Pro Day workout by general manager Nick Caserio and special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

He also visited the Cleveland Browns and worked out privately for the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Dell has run the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds.

Although undersized, he has outstanding hands, quickness, route-running skills and is a dangerous returner.

The Alabama A&M and Independence Community College transfer caught 90 passes for 1,329 yards and 212 touchdowns in 2021.

Dell (5-foot-8 3/8, 165 pounds) has called himself “the best wide receiver in the draft.”

Dell, a two-time all-conference selection, caught 109 passes for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native originally committed to Florida International University

