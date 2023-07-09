Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman playing style: ‘Tone-setter, big hitter, physical guy’

HOUSTON – Denzel Perryman plays the game at a high volume. He’s a man of action, and words. Opponents are going to feel his hits, and hear what he has to say on the football field.

Playing for the Las Vegas Raiders a year ago, veteran linebacker was wired for sound during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While delivering punishing tackles, Perryman kept up a running commentary. At one point, Perryman exclaimed: ‘Wake up and smell the coffee’ and complained about an Eagles offensive lineman tackling him and not being penalized.

Perryman is the type of hard-hitting, high-energy middle linebacker and leader that could significantly upgrade the Texans’ substandard run defense from last season. The Texans signed him to one-year contract with a base value of $2.6 million and a maximum value of $3.5 million to toughen up the middle of the defense.

“My style of play? Tone-setter, big-hitter, physical guy,” Perryman said. “Basically, somebody that’s going to give it their all every single play. Put my body on the line every single play, and a vocal leader. I try to lead by example, but sometimes the vocal part comes out of me. And, yeah, you’re just going to get a character.”

A former University of Miami standout, Perryman joined a defense that yielded the most rushing yards allowed last season with 2,894 yards surrendered for the sixth most given up in league history. Two seasons ago, Perryman was named to the Pro Bowl when he led the Raiders with 154 tackles and finished sixth in the NFL.

Perryman had 14 tackles for losses last season despite only playing in a dozen games for the Raiders.

“Stopping the run is going to start with the mindset,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “It’s going to be the mindset of being the most physical team and playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

When Perryman is on the field, his presence is always felt.

Heading into his ninth NFL season, Perryman hasn’t been very durable. His big hits have sometimes led to injuries and he has never played a full season during stints with the Carolina Panthers and Raiders.

Perryman recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, which prematurely ended his season last year in Las Vegas with two games remaining in the season, to practice at the Texans’ minicamp on a limited basis after not practicing during organized team activities.

“What I can say is health,” Perryman said. “Just being healthy. The best ability is availability. Obviously, throughout my career, I haven’t played a full season yet, but what I can say is just learn how to take care of your body. Resting, what you put in your body, all that stuff is really important whether you play football or not. Body-wise, I feel amazing, actually.”

Noticeably leaner this summer, Perryman has been working overtime with NFL trainer Justin Allen of All-En Sports Performance in Houston with an emphasis on conditioning, mobility and core training. Perryman fluctuates between 225 and 230 pounds and looks chiseled.

Perryman qualifies as a true run-and-hit defender with a nasty streak. He could inject toughness into the Texans’ porous defense.

Perryman has recorded 586 career tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions.

The Texans struggled to stop the run last season and finished 3-13-1.

Perryman could help change that situation.

“Hopefully, he’s not hitting anybody right now,” Ryans said. “It’s good to see him back out there. Knowing his track record and seeing him make a ton of plays in this league, being an All-Pro player, a Pro-Bowl player. I’m fired up to work with him. He’s been a pleasure to have, great energy. Feel the leadership, what he brings to our entire team, and it’s been fun to work with. I’m excited to see him come training camp.”

And playing for a former Pro Bowl linebacker in Ryans, a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Texans, brings a smile to Perryman’s face.

“Having a linebacker as a head coach, you can tell by his energy and everything, like I told him I feel like he still wants to play, low-key,” Perryman said. “But just having that mindset, I mean it’s a defensive mindset and he’s a players’ coach, I can say that. And he’s been in the same seats that we’ve been in. Literally in the same seats we’ve been in. Just having a players’ coach in general, I feel like that’s great for the locker room and for the team itself.”

For a defense that lacked pop last season, Perryman represents a potential cornerstone with his aggressive mentality

“Yes, he’s proven that throughout hiscareer,” Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin said. “He’s a guy who can play at a high level and be an enforcer and run and hit. With him, it’s just durability and being healthy. When he’s healthy, he’s a really good football player.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.