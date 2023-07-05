Texans’ Nico Collins eyes full, productive season: ‘Got to reload and stay healthy, keep your foot on the gas’

HOUSTON – Nico Collins elevated over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell, exploiting his size mismatch and superior leaping ability to deliver an acrobatic sideline catch.

It really didn’t matter that the Texans wide receiver had to deal with Campbell draped all over him and, consequently, being flagged for defensive pass interference during a victory over the Jaguars last season. Collins still caught the football at the highest point on a pass from quarterback Davis Mills to set up a touchdown.

When the Texans need a clutch catch that requires being more physical than the defense, they count on Collins to make those tough contested grabs.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash, Collins checks a ton of boxes as a big downfield target.

Heading into his third NFL season, the Texans have seen growth from Collins this offseason. He was typically the most frequently targeted wide receiver during organized team activities and a minicamp.

“I hope we grow every year, and he should want to grow every year,” Texans receivers coach and passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels said. “I’m hoping that’s the case, and I’m really happy with the confidence going into his third year.”

Availability is a major component in Collins’ outlook. Whenever he’s healthy, the former third-round draft pick from Michigan has consistently produced. He has a respectable career average of 13.2 yards per reception. In two NFL seasons, Collins has caught 70 passes for 927 yards and three touchdowns on 126 targets.

However, he ended last season on injured reserve with a foot injury. And Collins has previously dealt with shoulder, hip and groin injuries that have limited him to 24 career games out of potential 34 appearances since joining the Texans. His season ended after 10 games and seven starts last season, but he still managed to catch 37 passes for 481 yards and two scores on 66 targets. Collins had a 58-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with three receptions for 82 yards.

So, a healthy season from Collins, provided the injury bug is behind him, could pay major dividends for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s offense. It can’t be understated how important the health factor is for Collins.

“Man, a lot,” Collins said. “I feel like my main focus is staying healthy, being available for the team. So, I feel like my focus is to come in every day and do what’s best for me. Get down a routine and stick to it: trust the process.

“Being there for the team, ballin’ out, making plays, most definitely, that’s my goal. That’s everybody’s goal, to stay healthy throughout 17 [games]. You know, it sounds easy, but it’s hard. Sticking to the process, trusting your routine, and just keep going man, keep getting better every day.”

Collins got off to a fast start with 15 receptions for 272 yards and an 18.1 average per catch through the first five games. He was on pace to finish the season with 51 catches for 924 yards. Then, injuries began to set in.

“Yeah, it was tough being hurt,” Collins said. “Nobody wants to be hurt. Finishing the season on IR, that’s not anybody’s plan. You want to finish the whole game of the season with your team. I was on IR, so I took it as just getting healthy. Just continue to get healthy. My season ended kind of early, but it is what it is. So, just continue to work on your game and get ready for next year, the offseason.”

The Texans, after trading Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason, don’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver as far as a proven go-to guy. They signed Robert Woods and Noah Brown during free agency, drafted rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson and expect to get back John Metchie III from a hamstring injury for training camp after he missed his entire rookie season while undergoing treatment for leukemia.

The Texans shape up as more of a collective than a designated star situation at wide receiver. Plus, tight end Dalton Schultz figures to be heavily targeted.

“It’s really not different for me any year,” McDaniels said. “I always think it’s a collection of guys in that room. Very rarely do you not need a significant number of them where a guy is a No. 1. However you look at it, you’re going to need multiple guys in that room to play well for long stretches. For me, it’s always a collection of guys working together who are prideful about their jobs.”

The Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick out of Ohio State. There were signs during offseason practices that Collins and Stroud were building chemistry on the field. A Buckeye and a Michigan man connecting on the field.

“Ohio State, man, go Blue,” Collins said. “Tell him ‘Go Blue.’ C.J. man, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s a great quarterback, and I’m glad he’s a part of this team.”

Everyone on the Texans’ offense is getting acclimated to Slowik’s version of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s West Coast offense based on timing, running the football and quick-hitting plays.

“We learned a new offense,” Collins said. “As a team, as a unit, new coaching staff, new energy, new juice. So, we’re coming every day, and when we step between the lines, it’s time to work. I feel like this offense gets everybody ways to touch the ball, and make plays. When your number is called, go make a play.

“You know, Coach Bobby, he’s telling us ‘If you’ve got the ball in your hands, go score.’ Just have that mindset of ‘Just go.’ He wants that dog. He’s going to bring that dog up out of you. So, that’s what I love about his offense, man, and I can’t wait for the season.”

At Slowik’s direction, Collins has studied a lot of film of former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. The offense the Texans are installing is similar to what Shanahan, a former Falcons offensive coordinator and Gary Kubiak assistant, ran in Atlanta and Washington.

“He pulled clips from Atlanta and watched Julio run it, San Fran concepts, same offense, you know,” Collins said. “Just watching guys run that route. It’s slot work. For me, it’s getting better in the slot. Add that to your bag, you know? Nothing to it. Just a route. It’s come down to just watching film, learning the playbook, the route concepts, the route names. Watching other guys run it from previous teams. It’s just understanding what coach wants from that route. I feel like we’re all doing it as a team, as an offense. We’re still learning.”

And so is Collins as he fortifies his health with lifting weights, proper nutrition, stretching and experience on the field at how to handle collisions and the twisting and turning that goes on at the wide receiver position. With increased knowledge, he’s optimistic that increased durability and production is ahead of him.

“It’s another year,” Collins said. “New year, got to reload and stay healthy. Head down, keep grinding, and keep your foot on the gas.”

