Texans QB C.J. Stroud encouraged by his early progress in NFL: ‘I feel like I’ve done well, a good start’

KATY – The true initiation into the NFL for every rookie begins during training camp and actual games when the speed of the game increases and the actual hitting starts.

For Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, a leading candidate to become the AFC South franchise’s eventual QB1 as he competes with veteran Davis Mills with the two players rotating with the first-team offense during organized team activities and minicamp, he’s definitely off to a fast start during his first few months with the organization since being drafted with the second overall pick of the first round.

The former Ohio State star, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist known for his accuracy and poise, has had a smooth experience while absorbing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s 49ers-centric playbook, building timing and chemistry with his receivers, including Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, and adapting to everything that goes with being a first-year NFL quarterback.

Overall, Stroud is encouraged by his adjustment to the NFL and is looking forward to a camp that starts July 26 in Houston.

“I feel like I’ve done well,” Stroud told KPRC 2 on Sunday during an autograph signing and appearance at the newly-opened DIck’s House of Sport in Katy. “(Organized team activities and minicamp) was something I wanted to just put my best in and just be a great leader as well as a great player, soak in the playbook, soak in coaching and be as best I can. I think that was a good start, a good routine to get into training camp and do better there.”

Texans coaches, including DeMeco Ryans have recognized the California native’s maturity, attention to detail and inquisitive nature. And Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil went so far as to weigh in on Stroud on social media as he posted a photograph of them together with the caption: ‘QB1′ with the fingers crossed emoji.

#Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud @CJ7STROUD at @DICKS on his interactions with fans today, fast start with Texans and summer workouts with teammates including wide receiver Tank Dell, tight end Dalton Schultz, etc @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Kq9xh3NiEr — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 9, 2023

Whenever a veteran-laden defense has been a step ahead of him, Stroud will quiz defensive coordinator Matt Burke or players, including safety Jalen Pitre, to ask about the coverage scheme to avoid making the same mistake twice. That’s an encouraging trait for a rookie to have, especially a former Big Ten Conference standout who excelled in big games, including a semifinal loss to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs and their talented defense.

Stroud has been working overtime this summer, including extra throwing sessions with teammates. He had a workout at the University of Houston after minicamp that included Woods, Dell, Schultz and Mills.

“It was good, definitely just building chemistry trying to get timing down and trying to be as best we can so we can get to training camp and dominate,” Stroud said. “That was the goal for that one to keep building and have a good offseason.”

Stroud has been getting acclimated to the city of Houston and getting to know his teammates. The Texans’ rookie draft class, headlined by Stroud and first-round defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who has consistently drawn praise for his motor and quickness as an edge pass rusher, have been working together and building camaraderie, including Stroud playing a lot of catch with Dell and Hutchinson.

“Yeah, we’re together 24-7,” Stroud said of Dell and Hutchinson. “We’re doing all the hard stuff together, all the good stuff and we’re blessed enough to have a great rookie class. Those guys are at the forefront of that and we’re going to do well.”

Stroud is also getting to know the fans as he signed autographs for over an hour Sunday

“It was a great time,” Stroud said. “I was blessed enough to be able to have the opportunity to come out to Dick’s. I appreciate Dick’s for even having me come and embrace the city of Houston. Everybody was very nice, had a lot of good things to say and a lot of encouragement. So, something I want to do is be a part of the community, so I was blessed enough to be here today.”

As the Texans evaluate Stroud’s readiness to become a potential immediate starter, how he reacts to mistakes like an offseason interception is pivotal. Stroud rebounded and showed resiliency during an ensuing two-minute drill. Stroud was sharp and found Schultz, a former Dallas Cowboys franchise player, for a touchdown pass over the middle.

As Stroud works to earn the QB1 status and tries to beat outMills, a third-year quarterback from Stanford, he’ll need moments like that scoring throw to Schultz to convince the coaching staff he’s the guy. And Stroud also displayed his growing connection with Collins on intermediate throws during a minicamp and throughout the offseason practices.

“For a quarterback you have to have a short memory,” Ryans said. “You can’t let one bad play become three bad plays, right? Put that behind you. You’re going to make some bad plays, but as long as it doesn’t matriculate into other bad plays, then I’m fine with that. To see him and see his resolve, the way he was able to come back, compete, drive the offense down for a touchdown there at the end of practice, that was pretty cool to see.”

#Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud @CJ7STROUD signs autographs for fans at @DICKS newly opened Dick's House of Sport in Katy, and an artist's painting @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/RTYZ35a2ab — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 9, 2023

Stroud attempted to hit Collins during a 7-on-7 drill, but cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. prevented the deep route from happening as he jumped high to knock away the football.

Overall, the Texans, who have overhauled their roster again with the additions of Stroud and Anderson Jr., a defensive end from Alabama whom general manager Nick Caserio traded with the Arizona Cardinals to select third overall, appear to be an improved team after going 3-13-1 last season under former coach Lovie Smith last season.

The Texans, who signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million contract extension that included a $10.5 million signing bonus, also added defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in free agent on a one-year, $10.5 million deal as well as Schultz, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Denzel Perryman, running back Devin Singletary, wide receiver Robert Woods and traded for right guard Shaq Mason. They also signed Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million contract extension that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the league for the second time.

How it all translates into wins remains to be seen, but, on paper, the Texans are a better football team today than they were when they ended the season on a last-minute win over the Indianapolis Colts that cost them the top overall pick and the chance to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“For right now and where we are, we’re in a really good spot,” Ryans said. “We just ended on the field. Like the way the guys are competing back and forth, offense, defense, both making plays, both challenging each other, iron sharpening iron. That’s exactly what I wanted. And now I just told our guys, this just only sets you up to come back in training camp and compete for that job because we’re all competing.

“So, guys are in a good spot right now and we’re leaving on a really good note. Guys are confident in what they’re doing, what we’re asking of them and that’s all we wanted to make sure. We installed our schemes, installed our terminology. We wanted to make sure that guys have a really great grasp of what we’re doing, and I feel like we accomplished that this spring. And so now, on to the competition.”

During training camp, left offensive guard Kenyon Green, coming off arthroscopic knee surgery that sidelined him for every offseason practice, will be looking to establish himself as a starter at left guard again. At linebacker, it’s a competitive situation between defensive team captain Christian KIrksey and Denzel Perryman, a former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl selection. Rookie center Juice Scruggs is trying to push veteran Scott Quessenberry, who has been the starter in offseason practices.

Jerry Hughes and Jon Greenard have been the primary first-team defensive ends. Anderson, who has shown a burst and a relentless style during his first NFL practices, has mostly worked with the second-team defense and has seen some work with the ones and been disruptive.

“With C.J. and with all of our players, no one has a defined starting role right now,” Ryans said. “Just want to see continued improvement from our guys, right? Are you improving and are you accountable to your teammates? Can we all count on you to make the proper decisions and make plays? Ultimately, help us win football games. For the guys on our team who can put us in the best position to win games, those are the guys who I want out there.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.