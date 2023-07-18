Confusion happening over new salaries for HISD teachers after district releases payscale for New Education System

Houston Independent School District teachers have more questions after the district released the pay scale for the New Education System.

NES was introduced by the new superintendent, Mike Miles, to overhaul 28 HISD schools after the state took over. Teachers working under the model were expecting significant pay raises.

Recently published NES salary tables show elementary teachers making a minimum of $63,000 and a maximum of $110,000. Middle school salaries start at $65,000 and go up to $110,000. High school teachers can expect a minimum of $70,000 and a salary as high as $115,000. The salaries depend on the subjects being taught and the amount of experience each person has.

Some teachers had expected the minimum salaries to be much higher.

“They were expecting the base salaries for all NES schools to be $80,000 or more,” said Michelle Williams, President of the Houston Education Association. Williams represents HISD teachers, and she said some of her members have salary offers less than what they already make.

“When they offered her the salary for the NES school, the first teacher, it was $3,500 less than what she actually makes,” said Williams.

Teachers are hoping for clarification and communication from HISD.

“It’s causing a lot of confusion,” said Williams. “I really would like for them to sit down with us and hash out these issues that we’re having because what’s going to happen is the district is going to end up with legal problems, not just from my organization, but several.”

We reached out to HISD for comment late Monday afternoon but the district did not return our request for information in time for this story.

