KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Howard, the pup who wants to watch Dateline with you

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Howard is ready to get adopted and binge watch TV shows with his new family.

He has been at the Houston Humane Society for some years now. He can be a bit shy, but his foster family said all he needs is a bit of time before he comes out of his shell.

Howard enjoys belly rubs and milk bones, and he promises to make you happy for a long time.

His adoption fee will be waived until July 31 due to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

If you’re interested in welcoming Howard into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

