KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Claudia, a pup who wants to be heard

HOUSTON – Nine-year-old Claudia can still see kindness in people’s hearts, despite her vision.

Claudia, who’s a hound mix, has good leash manners, is housebroken, and loooves squeaky toys.

Because of her vision, she loves to talk -- barking is her best way to communicate, especially to other dogs! Her sense of smell is also strong.

Although she has no interest in chasing cats, all she wants is a forever home.

If you’re interested in welcoming Claudia into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Maleficent

Maleficent with her new owner (KPRC)

Last week, we met Maleficent, a pup who wanted a happy ending.

And a happy ending she got, indeed! After losing their 3-year-old pup to a rare autoimmune disease, KPRC 2 and Khambrel helped a family find their new furry friend in Maleficent.

Their friend saw how sweet she was on KPRC 2 and immediately sent their loved ones her adoption link.

Not much later, Maleficent became their new furbaby! They cannot wait to love on her and spoil her for the rest of her days!