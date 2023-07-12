Bissonnet Track fugitive remains on the run; Harris County leaders to discuss efforts to reduce human trafficking

HOUSTON – Local leaders, including Harris County DA Kim Ogg are expected to give an update on efforts to reduce human trafficking in our community in a news conference on Wednesday.

Most recently, Houston Police have zoned in and increased patrols in what is known as the notorious “Bissonnet Track.”

The news conference is also expected to address efforts to find and recapture a fugitive pimp, Thaddeus Allen, who officials say fled the area before his sentencing.

In May, and earlier this month, KPRC 2 Investigates reported increased police presence in the area every night, where officers had shut down side streets, including troubled Centre Parkway.

“Shutting them down after hours, we don’t want to impede business hours. But after hours, we’re shutting those streets down. We’re putting barricades up. We want them to know that type of business is closed,” said Houston City Councilmember Edward Pollard.

Other organizations, including Houston Crime Stoppers, will join DA Ogg for a news conference, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

KPRC 2 will live stream the news conference in the video player above.

