Search underway for convicted pimp sentenced to 75 years in prison after jumping bail in Harris County

HOUSTON – A search was launched for a convicted pimp who jumped his bail by not showing up to court during his trial and was sentenced to 75 years in prison for human trafficking, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

“We stand with the victims,” Ogg said. “And the women that this man abused and terrorized now have to live in fear because he just walked away from justice.”

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Thaddeus Allen after he failed to appear for his trial Monday. Allen came to court for the preceding five days of his weeklong trial that began April 10. On Monday this week, he failed to come to court to hear closing arguments in his case.

Even though he was not present, the jury was able to deliberate his fate and found him guilty of human trafficking. They also heard evidence about his long arrest record and handed down a 75-year prison sentence. When he is caught, he will have to serve at least half of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Allen was free before trial on a total of $200,000 bail for all of his pending charges. He is a habitual felon with several felony convictions on his record, including burglary of habitation and evading police.

Allen was convicted Monday of trafficking one adult victim but has pending charges for aggravated promotion of prostitution involving multiple other women as well.

“He was a liar and convicted thief before he was convicted for trafficking,” Assistant District Attorney Lucas Baty said. “We showed the jury that he had at least 10 convictions and judgments from 2008 to 2018 when he was arrested on this charge.”