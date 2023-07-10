CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirates disguised as Amazon delivery drivers steal packages in Fort Bend County neighborhood

A community in Fort Bend County is fed up with porch pirates stealing their packages.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A community in Fort Bend County is fed up with porch pirates stealing their packages.

The problems usually surge around the holidays but residents in the Pecan Grove subdivision said a pair of thieves disguised as delivery drivers are targeting several homes.

One homeowner said she felt attacked because the porch pirates took something she worked hard to make for someone else. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they have responded to three reports in the past three weeks. Residents want the suspected thieves caught.

“I love living here. We are very well-known for the Christmas lights. The parades at Christmas,” one homeowner said.

But this July, Christmas came early.

“Yes, I would think so for this thief,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner, who does not want to be identified, is talking about porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages from a shelf on her front porch.

“I can’t believe someone would do that,” she said.

The most recent incident happened Sunday night, but the homeowner said the suspected thieves were disguised as delivery drivers.

“He is wearing an Amazon jacket, grey sweatpants, and red Crocs every single time. There are usually two guys dressed exactly the same,” the woman said.

Last week, security footage captured the suspected thief getting out of a gray car, walking up to a home on Victoria Garden Drive and looking through packages before making his picks. The homeowner said inside the packages were handmade items for customers to pick up.

“I felt personally attacked. I know several people that got hit but a lot of them are missing Amazon packages, so for these not to be in Amazon boxes, it hurts. It stings. It is my hard-earned money that I used to purchase these items,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said the pair unboxes the items and throws the trash on the street. Now, she is wrapping up a stinky surprise for the porch pirates.

“He did receive some of those decoy packages last night. He got some dirty kid’s diapers and some dog feces. We are 100% sure he received those items, so hopefully he is watching and knows that we are on to him,” she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Amazon said:

“We are looking into this and working with local law enforcement to provide any information we can to assist their investigation. We encourage customers to contact Amazon’s customer service with any matters related to their package delivery.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively investigating this case and encourages homeowners to file a report if they see any porch pirates.

