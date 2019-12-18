Tonight at 10 p.m. on KPRC 2: ’Tis the season for porch pirates

HOUSTON – Cecilia Fiore was the victim of a package theft off her own front porch.

“I’d have them hide it behind the bushes, hide it in the little crevices but after you’re stolen from once you’re just so paranoid it’s not going to be delivered,” said Fiore.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Channel 2 Investigates shows you several brand new ways to protect your packages from holiday thieves.

New Ways To Get Groceries To Your Home

Walmart is the latest company to get into the grocery delivery business in Houston. Starting in 2020 Walmart will use Nuro’s self-driving, electric vehicles to deliver groceries to homes in select neighborhoods in Houston. Kroger currently uses Nuro self-driving cars in select neighborhoods to deliver groceries.

Walmart is already offering in-home delivery options. In three test cities: Pittsburgh; Kansas City, MO; and Vero Beach, FL, customers can order groceries that are then delivered straight to their refrigerator by Walmart employees. Walmart is not yet offering the service in Houston.

Food Delivery Robots Deployed at University of Houston

At the University of Houston, a small fleet of robots are now delivering goods across the campus.

To access the service, users open the Starship Deliveries app, choose the items they would like from one of eleven UH Dining locations and drop a pin by selecting the location on the service map where they want their food to be delivered.