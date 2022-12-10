Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from house near Katy

A so-called “porch pirate” has been stealing packages in Cinco Ranch, including Ridgefield Heights in Cinco Ranch Northwest.
The man, not yet officially identified by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, is both brazen and sloppy.
His face was caught on a doorbell camera this week, although per KPRC 2 policy, we are not revealing the man’s face because he has neither been charged nor named as a suspect in the package thefts.
His getaway car is a newer model, bright blue, BMW sedan.
What You Can Do
The Better Business Bureau recommends a few different tactics to combat porch pirates.
- A security camera is helpful, and often a deterrent (but wasn’t in this case).
- You can specify (sometimes) for your packages to require a signature.
- You can ship your packages to your business address.
- Packages from Amazon can be sent to an Amazon Hub Locker, near you a secure delivery method. However, larger items may not be received here.