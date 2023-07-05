HISD says ‘technical issues’ led to delay of payroll checks, some employees say new superintendent is to blame

HOUSTON – Some Houston Independent School District employees were calling out the district’s new superintendent, F. Mike Miles, over a delay in receiving their paychecks Wednesday morning.

A tweet from @houstonisdwatch stated, “Many employees reporting they did not receive their paycheck direct deposit today.”

It was followed with an update tweet explaining that employees who tried to call the Human Resources Department were not able to get through, while others were provided emails saying there was a “payroll glitch.”

A message posted on the Twitter account for Houston Education Association blamed Miles as reason for the hold up.

“Current situation at Hattie Mae. Employees who didn’t receive their paychecks are being given the option between a paper check and direct deposit. #HISD didn’t have any system glitches until Mike Miles’ team took over. First, the termination letters now this,” @houston_tsa tweeted.

The “takeover:” by the Texas Education Agency has been a source of controversy for HISD for the past several years.

HISD released a statement, which read:

“HISD is aware of a technical issue resulting in payroll processing delays for some employees for July 5th, 2023.

“Our IT and Payroll Departments are working diligently to resolve the technical errors causing this delay, and to prevent this from ever happening again.

“We are actively working to process direct deposits and paper checks for any affected employees.

“Any employee who normally receives direct deposit but would like a paper check today issued must reach out to 713-556-6440 by 1 p.m. to ensure prompt processing.”

