KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Maleficent, the pup who is also looking for her happily ever after

HOUSTON – Maleficent was the KPRC 2 Pet Project pup this week.

She is a sweet and energetic 6-month-old dog, and she loves peanut butter treats. Maleficent was rescued from an animal cruelty case in May, and she has received a lot of love at the shelter since then.

Maleficent is ready for her happily ever after with her new family. She has beautiful and soft black fur, and she knows how to sit and stay.

If you’re interested in welcoming Maleficent into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Robert

Robert found a new home! (Houston Humane Society)

Robert, the three-legged wonder pup, went home with a beautiful family this month. His new owners fell in love at first sight after seeing him with KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall.

Robert will have two new furry siblings and will keep his name.