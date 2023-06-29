We’ll tip our hats to that! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wins award for best fair the second time🤠

HOUSTON – Houston loves to rodeo and we apparently do it best!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo won the Best Fair and Rodeo award from the Academy of Country Music (ACM) for the second time!

The Academy of Country Music announced the winners earlier this week and will honor recipients during the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors on August 23.

Did you know the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo made history this year? They introduced Pat Mann Philips, the first female-appointed chairwoman at Rodeo Houston.

This year’s numbers were off the charts! There were more than 2.4 million guests in attendance and more than 35,000 livestock and horse show entries.

Each year, thousands of students participate in the Go Texan poster contest, displaying top-notch Western art. Take a look at some of the outstanding creations.