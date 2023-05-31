83º

Introducing Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s first women chairman Pat Mann Phillips

Sabiha Mahmood

Christie Schultz

HOUSTON – It is history in the making for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

Meet Pat Mann Phillips, the first female appointed chairwoman at Rodeo Houston.

Born outside Ft. Worth, she grew up on a ranch raining pigs and horses, worked as a landman in the male-dominated oil and gas industry, and volunteered at the rodeo for over 20 years.

She first joined the rodeo as a volunteer in 2001 and served on several children’s committees including Lil Rustlers, which gives kids with disabilities to participate in all the fun rodeo activities. Since she first joined, Pat’s list of accomplishments grew from serving on committees to overseeing multiple programs and now as the first appointed female chairman.

Congratulations Pat!

Get to know Pat more in the video above.

