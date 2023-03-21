By the numbers: The Houston Rodeo wraps up 2023 season

Calf scramble and judging contest winners received 374 certificates, each worth $2,250, to apply toward the purchase of a registered beef heifer or steer to exhibit at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Certificate premiums totaled $841,500.

Calf scramble exhibitors from 2022 who returned with their heifer or steer projects to compete at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show received more than $100,000 total in premiums and awards.

