‘Near and dear to home’: Lizzo partners with UH to provide $59K scholarship to music student

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Lizzo partnered with the University of Houston to create the “Sasha Be Flooting Music Scholarship” to gift a young Black student from Houston $50,000 to study at the Moore School of Music.

The multi-Grammy award-winning singer posted the announcement Friday to her Instagram along with a video, stating, “That’s right, it’s Day 4 of the Juneteenth Giveback. And it’s time to announce the fourth recipient of the $50,000 prize. Today, is very close to my heart, near and dear to home and a milestone for me.”

She continued, “Me and the University of Houston have come together to create the Sasha Be Flooting Music Scholarship. It is for any young, Black student from Houston, Texas who has applied to go to University of Houston to study at the Moore School of Music.”

Lizzo played the flute on a scholarship at UH when she was younger and posted a photo of her as a student, stating, “Meet Baby Lizzo on scholarship at the University of Houston hoping she’ll earn a music performance degree in flute…. Little did she know she’d change the conversation on flutes in pop culture forever.”

“That was me just a couple of years ago, a young Black flute player who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them and now I get to pay it forward. We will be announcing who is the winner of that prize coming very, very soon, but congratulations to you and stay tuned,” she wrote in another post.

UH posted that it is “excited to be working with Lizzo and her team to establish the Sasha Be Flooting Music Scholarship within the UH Alumni Association Foundation.”

UH stated that the details are still being finalized and hope to share more about the scholarship in the future.

The university released the following statement:

We are deeply grateful for Lizzo for her generosity and commitment to supporting the next generation of music students. This scholarship will be life-changing for one young artists -- it will create opportunities and open doors that will make a lasting impact on the student and their journey towards a music career.

