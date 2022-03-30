Meet the Houston hopefuls featured on Lizzo’s empowering competition dance show

Recording artist Lizzo performs at the FillmoreMiamiBeach at JackieGleasonTheater on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Lizzo may be sharing the stage with fellow Houstonians on her upcoming tour.

In the recently premiered Prime Video series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” the Houston-raised artist is searching for 10 dancers to join her onstage.

The reality competition series chronicles the journeys of 13 contestants competing for their spot to perform with Lizzo at the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and her yet-to-be-announced 2022 tour.

Meet the hopeful contestants from Houston:

Cryssie is introduced in the first episode as a 24-year-old dancer from Houston.

The show highlighted the well-achieved dancer’s history of performing in music videos for musicians including fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion and touring with Nick Cannon as one of his Wild ‘N Out girls.

Amazed by Cryssie’s audition, Lizzo offerings her a spot as one of her “Big Grrrls,” sending her straight to tour rehearsals on day one.

Sydney is introduced in the first episode as a 24-year-old dancer from Houston, whom Lizzo appeared to already be well acquainted with thanks to TikTok.

The self-proclaimed “CEO of Main Character Energy” is a social media influencer and fashion model known for promoting self-love and body positivity to her online community of more than 200,000 followers.

