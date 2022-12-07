Houston’s Lizzo honors slain Uvalde teacher, others during acceptance speech at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - NOVEMBER 07: Lizzo performs on stage during "The Special Tour" at Rogers Arena on November 07, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston’s Lizzo recently honored Eva Mires, a Uvalde teacher who was killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary, during her acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, KSAT News reports.

The fourth-grade teacher was killed when an 18-year-old gunman attacked the school on May 24. Mireles, fellow teacher Irma Garcia, and 19 students were killed.

Mireles’ sister, Maggie Mireles-Thomas, was on stage with Lizzo as she accepted the People’s Champion Award along with other activists, including the mother of Breonna Taylor.

The award-winning singer was recognized for her contribution to music, television and championing for diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size.

“Her sister Eva Mireles was a teacher and a hero who lost her life protecting her students at a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” Lizzo said. “Maggie is continuing her fight ... of senseless and despicable gun violence that has become far too common.”

In a Facebook post before the ceremony, Mireles-Thomas said she was going to “make sure everyone knows who my sister is.”

