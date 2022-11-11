Houston’s Lizzo to receive ‘The People’s Champion’ Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Lizzo performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

HOUSTON – NBC and E! announced that Award-winning singer and Houston’s very own Lizzo will receive “The People’s Champion” award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6.

She will be recognized for her contribution to music, television and championing for diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size.

Fans will be able to watch the award show on NBC and E! at 8 p.m.

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”