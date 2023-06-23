Many residents in north Harris County remain without power after strong storms

Power was restored for a large portion of the Houston area after strong storms blew through Wednesday, but many residents in north Harris County remain without air conditioning as triple-digit temperatures return.

“It puts you in a bad situation, you know, it’s basically a life or limb situation with this heat,” said Jeffery Daniel, whose godmother lost power.

The heavy storms downed some power lines.

Marcia Perez, a resident, knew the exact time the power went out at her home in Spring.

“8:22 p.m.,” she said. “It’s like a sauna!”

CenterPoint told KPRC 2′s T.J. Parker that more than 350 crews were out making repairs. However, due to storm damage, repairs could be finished by Sunday at the latest.

“My godmother has a little age on her and she can’t be in this place without electricity. It’s definitely a must down here in Houston this time of year,” Daniel said.

CenterPoint recommends residents visit their nearest cooling center if they do not have air conditioning. Click here for a full list.