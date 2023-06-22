‘These skies are CHARGED’: KPRC 2 viewers share their photos, videos via Click2Pins as heavy storms move through Houston

HOUSTON – Heavy thunderstorms moved through the Houston area Wednesday evening, with some areas seeing lightning and gusty winds.

Our KPRC 2 viewers shared their photos and videos through Click2Pins. Check them out below:

BobG Lightning over the downtown skyline from tonight's storm - June 21, 2023. 8 hours ago 2 Houston

Raette Caught some of the lightning Loving a good light show in League City.. 6 hours ago 0 Houston

Be safe and submit your videos and photos of all of the weather action on Click2Pins.com. We could feature yours on-air or online.

Don’t see your photos and videos yet? Share what’s happening where you are via Click2Pins.

Here’s how to submit. There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+ app, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins or scroll down to find Click2Pins. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.