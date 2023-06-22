PHOTOS: Strong storms topple trees, cause damage in The Woodlands, north Harris County

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – With strong storms moving in Wednesday night, we’re taking a look at some of the damage left behind.

At Indigo Circle in The Woodlands, residents are seeing the damage firsthand.

“That tree fell from the greenbelt and it hit the house,” a woman said in a video she sent to KPRC 2 of a tree hitting her home.

The National Weather Service tweeted that 80 mph wind gusts were reported in Spring and 70 mph wind gusts in The Woodlands.

Power outages, as of this writing, remain well over 100,000. That number was 255,000 as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The aftermath

Sky 2 flew over the storm damage in areas of north Harris County where damage was reported. See the photos below:

Storm damage in the Woodlands area (KPRC 2)

