‘IT’S HOT’🥵 Here’s a list of cooling centers open this week in Harris, Fort Bend Co.

As residents in the Greater Houston area continue to deal with the extreme heat this week, the Fort Bend County Library System will open cooling centers for those who need to take refuge from the heat.

KPRC 2′s Weather Team is predicting heat index values may reach temperatures in the 100s this week.

Anyone without air-conditioning can seek shelter at the following locations:

Harris County:

Bay Area Community Center

5002 East NASA Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586

East Harris County Activity Center

7340 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, TX 77505

Felix Baldree Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St. Houston, TX 77015

Hardy Community Center

11901 West Hardy Rd. Houston, TX 77076

JD Walker Community Center

7613 Wade Rd. Baytown, TX 77521

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center

2101 South St. Houston, TX 77009

Mangum-Howell Community Center

2500 Frick Rd. Houston, TX 77038

Martin Flukinger Community Center

16003 Lorenzo St. Channelview, TX 77530

North East Harris County Community Center

10918 1/2 Bentley St. Houston, TX 77093

Pep Mueller Activity Center

14750 Henry Rd. Houston, TX 77060

Fort Bend County

George Memorial Library

1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond, TX 77469

Cinco Ranch Branch Library

2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Sugar Land Branch Library

550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Mission Bend Branch Library

8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77083

Missouri City Branch Library

1530 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, TX 77489