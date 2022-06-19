‘IT’S HOT’🥵 Here’s a list of cooling centers open this week in Harris, Fort Bend Co.

As residents in the Greater Houston area continue to deal with the extreme heat this week, the Fort Bend County Library System will open cooling centers for those who need to take refuge from the heat.
KPRC 2′s Weather Team is predicting heat index values may reach temperatures in the 100s this week.
Anyone without air-conditioning can seek shelter at the following locations:
Harris County:
Bay Area Community Center
5002 East NASA Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586
East Harris County Activity Center
7340 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, TX 77505
Felix Baldree Community Center
13828 Corpus Christi St. Houston, TX 77015
Hardy Community Center
11901 West Hardy Rd. Houston, TX 77076
JD Walker Community Center
7613 Wade Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
Leonel J. Castillo Community Center
2101 South St. Houston, TX 77009
Mangum-Howell Community Center
2500 Frick Rd. Houston, TX 77038
Martin Flukinger Community Center
16003 Lorenzo St. Channelview, TX 77530
North East Harris County Community Center
10918 1/2 Bentley St. Houston, TX 77093
Pep Mueller Activity Center
14750 Henry Rd. Houston, TX 77060
Fort Bend County
George Memorial Library
1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond, TX 77469
Cinco Ranch Branch Library
2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX 77494
Sugar Land Branch Library
550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Mission Bend Branch Library
8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77083
Missouri City Branch Library
1530 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, TX 77489