Oil production concerns in Dayton neighborhood at center of court hearing

DAYTON, Texas – Families in a rural community in Liberty County are fighting to protect their neighborhood. They said oil from Jay Management Company is seeping into their well water system, causing health concerns and killing their livestock.

About two weeks ago, a Harris County judge granted a temporary restraining order and ordered Jay Management Company to cease all oil operations immediately.

RELATED: Families in Dayton say Jay Management Company continues oil production despite temporary restraining order from judge

Families claim the oil operator continues production despite the court’s order. KPRC 2’s Re’Chelle Turner has been following the saga unfolding in Dayton and Liberty County for months. On Tuesday, plaintiffs asked a judge to grant conjunction and stop all oil production.

Judge Lauren Reeder heard testimony from attorneys representing Jay Management Company and attorney Roy Elizondo, who represents several families in Dayton, for almost eight hours.

Attorney Elizondo called several witnesses and experts to the stand who spoke about the ongoing oil problems. Elizondo said Jay Management continues production despite the temporary restraining order. He also spoke about equipment owned by Jay Management Company that is old and starting to deteriorate because it has not been maintained.

Harris County judge orders Jay Management Company to stop oil services in small Dayton community

One plaintiff, Rosa Hilda Alejandro, told the judge the oil smells bad and her daughter has skin issues from the problem. She shared videos with the court dated May 22 that showed a mule head and equipment pumping or leaking oil on her property. She also claims Jay Management would not allow her to use her property.

Last week, Alejandro shared a video with KPRC 2 that shows her being detained by a Liberty County deputy inside her food truck on her property.

Jay Management argued that the mule head had been on the property before she moved. Attorneys also asked Rosa if she mixed chlorine into the water when she takes a bath. She said a doctor has never diagnosed her with any illness.

Shortly after Alejandro took the stand, she was arrested by a Liberty County deputy for burglar inside the hallway.

“The abuse of authority of this oil company is something terrifying. I want this to be an example to everyone. We are over 150 families who are living like this with the fear that at any time the police can come and scare us,” Rosa said.

KPRC 2 requested the charging documents for the incident but has not heard back from the district attorney’s office.

A spokesperson for Jay Management said she was allegedly stealing water and electricity from Jay Management.

During the court hearing, we heard testimony from Clayton Hoover, an oil and gas operator. He spoke about his visit to Dayton, old equipment, and the cleanup process. A judge also heard testimony from a licensed environmental scientist.

Two other plaintiffs who are homeowners in the community also testified. They spoke about the oil problems and shared videos of active oil rigs on or around their property. One resident said she has witnessed her livestock drink water on the property contaminated with oil. She said she lost nine lambs in a two-week period.

Jay Management also called several experts and workers to the stand.

Michelle Smith works as the Senior Production Manager for Jay Management Company. She said Jay Management learned about the oil spill on Jan. 29, 2023. She said production was immediately shut down and residents did not call 811 before digging, which alerts utility companies about digging projects.

Smith spoke about residents’ vehicles parked on Jay Management property. She also spoke about trash on homeowners’ properties that blocks access to oil and gas operations.

For several hours, the judge heard testimony from an environmental consulting firm, a spokesperson from the Texas Railroad Commission and a homeowner who lives in Dayton. The firm spoke about the remediation process.

The spokesperson from the RRC said Jay Management Company is complying and up to standard with the current policies and permits.

A witness who lives in the community testified that she knew about Jay Management Company when she purchased her home 10 years ago. She is married with two young children and expecting a baby next month. The witness said she has not had any health issues and her family uses the water to bathe and cook with. She said she wanted to speak the truth.

Attorney Elizondo argued that she had no active leaks on her property and that she could not speak about other residents’ situations.

Jay Management sent KPRC 2 the following statement:

“After independent investigations and inspections, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), along with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) have concluded that Jay Management Company, LLC aka Jay Management is complying and following all rules and regulations regarding the current oil spill cleanup process on the extra jurisdictional properties in the City of Dayton, Texas.

Since August of 2022, Jay Management started noticing some of the new surface owners had begun activities that interfered with rights to the mineral interest and operations on the properties under an oil and gas lease that has been in effect since 1928. Some of these activities include clearing land and digging without calling 811 or notifying Jay Management. As a result, some pipes were damaged. Jay Management was not made aware of one pipe leak causing the extensive oil cleanup currently underway until January 29, 2023; likely weeks after the pipe was compromised. Once notified, Jay Management immediately contacted contractors, and the cleanup process started the same day. Jay Management has spent upwards of $350K in clean-up and restoration thus far.

Environmental testing was performed and is ongoing. To date, results show no water or air contamination exists. Numerous government agency findings specifically point out that the crude oil spill caused or is currently causing no health issues. Jay Management has been a productive and exceptional member of the Dayton, Texas community since 2008. The company, through taxes, has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the local area and is proud to be based in Liberty County.”

At the end of the hearing, Judge Reeder did not make a ruling. She said a decision could be made on Thursday.

SEE ALSO:

Residents in Dayton community concerned about their health, livestock after crude oil spill

Crews began cleanup process after crude oil spill in Dayton community; Residents say they’re concerned about their health

Residents in Dayton hold community meeting about oil spill

Harris County judge orders Jay Management Company to stop oil services in small Dayton community

Families in Dayton say Jay Management Company continues oil production despite temporary restraining order from judge