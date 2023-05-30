VIDEO: Suspect pulls gun out on Jack in the Box employee, demands money from register in north Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of robbing a north Houston fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Police said on Wednesday, March 22, at around 7:45 p.m., an unknown male wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants entered a Jack in the Box located in the 11200 block of Airline Drive.

Surveillance video released by HPD shows the man walking up to the counter, pulling out a gun, and demanding money from the cash register. The suspect walked around the counter, pointed the gun at the employee, and forced him to open the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands by giving the suspect the money from the cash drawer, police said. The suspect then fled the location on foot.

Prior to the robbery, the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras being dropped a few blocks away in a silver Nissan Sentra, investigators said. The man then walked to the fast-food restaurant and after the robbery, walked a few blocks away and got into the passenger seat of the same vehicle.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.