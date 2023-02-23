Serial robber hits multiple fast food restaurants across the Houston area

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they call a serial aggravated armed robber.

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they call a serial aggravated armed robber.

Detectives said the man seen in the surveillance videos has robbed five fast-food restaurants since September of 2022.

The most recent one happened on Jan. 27 at a Subway on Telephone Road near Bellfort Street.

The employee working that night spoke to KPRC about the encounter but asked not to be on camera and said she goes by Maria.

“He walked in and put a bag on the counter, and then he walked to the cooler, and he got some drinks out,” Maria said. “And that’s when I came back to the counter, and I told him, ‘That’s it?’ He said, ‘Yea, put the bag on the counter,’ and he said ‘Give me the money.’”

Maria said the armed suspect made off with a few hundred dollars.

If you have any information on the man in the video you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222- TIPS.