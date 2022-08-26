VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston, HPD says

2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities have released surveillance video in effort to find two suspects who they say are responsible for an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, two unknown men walked into the restaurant located in the 13700 block of Northwest Freeway around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The men reportedly walked around the counter inside the restaurant while pointing guns at the employees, and demanding money from the registers and a safe in the back office.

Police officers said the employees gave the men the money before the two fled the scene.

HPD’s robbery division described the suspects as being two men between the ages of 18 and 24 years old. One was described as standing between 5′8 to 5′10-feet tall, around 160 to 180 pounds, wearing a green Adidas hoodie and black pants.

The second was said to have been wearing a maroon hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).