Video shows 2 men threatening employees during robbery at NW Houston fast food restaurant, police say

HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an aggravated robbery of a northwest Houston fast food restaurant has been released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify the suspects involved.

On Sept. 25, around 11 p.m., police said two men walked into the business, located in the 5100 block of West 34th Street.

The men then walked around the counter while threatening to harm the employees as one of the men kept his hands in his pocket, insinuating that he may have a gun, according to police. They demanded money from the registers and safe in the back office. After the suspects took the money from the safe and drawers, they fled from the restaurant.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrests of the suspects involved,

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.