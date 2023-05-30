Suspect charged for allegedly shooting, killing man at party in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged for shooting and killing a man at a party in southeast Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Philip Arning, 24, was charged in the murder of 35-year-old Adam Tobias in the 208th State District Court. His bond was set at $50,000.

HPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of Santa Cecilia Lane at around 4:15 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that Arning shot the victim following a party at the residence, police said.

Arning remained at the scene. He was questioned, arrested and then charged for his role in the shooting, officers said.