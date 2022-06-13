Man shot in head while outside Airbnb during possible graduation party in east downtown Houston: HPD

A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot during an apparent drive-by shooting while outside of an Airbnb during a party in east downtown Houston Sunday.

It happened at a condo located in the 2700 block of Dallas Street.

Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found one man had been shot in the head. The man was transported by an ambulance to the hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.

Investigators said the man was outside and the shots were fired from outside the condo.

