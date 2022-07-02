2 teens dead, 1 injured after shooting during pool party at north Harris County apartment complex, deputies say

Two teens are dead and one man injured after a shooting took place at a pool party late Friday night in north Harris County

Two teens are dead and another man was injured after a shooting took place during what authorities believe was a pool party at an apartment complex in north Harris County Friday night.

It happened in the 300 block of Airtex Drive near Brundage Drive at around 10:40 p.m.

According to Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with HCSO Homicide, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4, and HCSO deputies received multiple reports of a shooting at the Kimberly Point Apartments after he said an altercation took place.

That was when multiple people began firing shots toward the apartment complex leasing office, Wolfford added.

When authorities arrived, they discovered two teens, both 17 years old, and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to area hospitals.

The two 17-year-olds later died at the hospital. The 20-year-old man, who Wolfford said was shot twice, is expected to survive.

The shooting sent partygoers to refuge at a nearby gas station located near the apartment complex.

Multiple people were detained for questioning as authorities figure out what happened.

“We do not know who was shooting first, we do have possible shooters detained, we are still working to figure out, who exactly fired the shots, we will be interviewing them and reviewing surveillance video to determine how this went down,’ Sgt. Wolfford said.

Deputies with HCSO Homicide are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.