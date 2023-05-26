Texas Southern University President Lesia Crumpton-Young retires 2 years after taking position

Lesia L. Crumpton-Young was selected as the next president of Texas Southern University. She will resume her role on July 1.

HOUSTON – The Texas Southern University Board of Regents announced Friday the retirement of the university’s president, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

Crumpton-Young submitted her request to retire and it was unanimously approved by the board.

Following her retirement, a board Transition Oversight Committee, chaired by Dr. Mary Sias, will be formed and effective immediately, according to the university.

TSU welcomed Crumpton-Young as its 13th president on June 17, 2021 after a nationwide search for the position.

She was described as “an established senior administrator, executive and tireless advocate for students,” per the release. Before TSU, Crumpton-Young served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

She took over for Kenneth Huewitt, who served as TSU’s interim president in April 2020.

In February 2020, Huewitt became interim president after former TSU President Austin Lane was abruptly fired amid an investigation into the university’s admission practices. In the end, the regents voted to accept a settlement and part ways with Lane, without any claim of wrongdoing on his behalf.

Austin said he has been serving as Chancellor of Southern Illinois University for the last three years.

TSU released the following statement in regard to Young’s retirement:

“In a collegial manner, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young approached me, as Chairman of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, with her retirement request. The board unanimously agreed with the request and the mutually beneficial timing that will ultimately lead to the best outcome for Texas Southern University. I would like to personally thank Dr. Young and her family for their service to this great institution.

“We wish them the very best. Effectively immediately, a board Transition Oversight Committee, chaired by Dr. Mary Sias, will be formed. All divisional vice presidents will continue to lead their TSU areas of daily responsibility, serve collectively in the executive function role during this interim period, and report to the board via the smaller oversight committee.

“A formal resolution ratifying the formation of this committee will be presented at the June 15th meeting of the TSU Board of Regents. We look forward to the continued growth and success of Texas Southern University. As always, we are TSU Proud.”