LIVE: Fired TSU president talks about board’s decision
HOUSTON – The former president of Texas Southern University is set to talk about the decision of the school’s board to fire him.
In a 6-1 vote, the Board of Regents for the school voted late Tuesday to fire Austin Lane after he was put on leave amid an investigation into admission practices at the university.
Lane has scheduled a news conference at noon to discuss his firing.
Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.
