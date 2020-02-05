TSU Board of Regents vote 6-1 to fire President Dr. Austin Lane; crowd reacts with outrage

HOUSTON – There were angry outbursts from the crowd late Wednesday night as the Texas Southern University Board of Regents announced that they voted 6-1 to fire President Dr. Austin Lane.

Lane said he plans to fight every allegation against him. The crowd reacted in disbelief and some outbursts as the decision was read.

The Board of Regents abruptly put Lane on administrative leave during a meeting last month with little explanation. Lane told KPRC 2 he was “caught off guard,” by the decision and hadn’t heard from anyone on the board at the time.

After coming under fire from alumni and students, the Board revealed after a meeting with the Chief Internal Auditor, an independent counsel and a third-party investigator on Jan. 10, the Audit Committee recommended to place President Austin Lane on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues after finding “improprieties related to the admissions process.”

In November 2019, a TSU employee was fired over admissions issues. The board did not state whether Lane was involved.

While officials did not comment on the specific nature of the irregularities in November, they said the findings of the internal audit were turned over to local authorities and that the school is cooperating with investigators.