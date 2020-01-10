Texas Southern University president put on leave with pay pending investigation

HOUSTON – The Texas Southern University Board of Regents put President Dr. Austin Lane on administrative leave indefinitely Friday, pending an investigation by the audit committee.

The issue was discussed during a Regents’ meeting at the Houstonian Hotel Friday afternoon. Lane will be on leave with pay during the investigation.

The university’s Chief Financial Officer, Henneth Huewitt was named interim president, the board announced in a statement.

“The Board is committed to ensuring all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the University’s mission, vision and values,” officials wrote.

Lane, who is the twelfth president of the university, started his tenure as president in 2016.

