WATCH: 10 student-athletes suspended after brawl between TSU, Alabama State women’s basketball teams

Five women’s basketball players from Texas Southern University were suspended Wednesday after an on-court altercation, according to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The suspension is in response to a fight that broke out between Texas Southern and Alabama State University women’s basketball teams after a game Monday in Montgomery, Alabama. TSU defeated Alabama State, 81-54.

SWAC concluded that 10 student-athletes and two managers involved in the altercation violated conference policy, Section III, Article 12, Item 3 (Acts of Unsportsmanlike Conduct and Penalties) of the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws and Sports Regulations.

Officials are penalizing TSU student-athletes Ciani Cryor, Britnee Gabriel, Jekalen Jones, Niya Mitchell, and Tamaria White for their part in the brawl.

Five student-athletes from Alabama State and two managers were also penalized. Players Taylor Aikerson, Kaeani Berry, Zomoria Clark, Dereseia Randle and Aniyah Smith, along with managers Logan Young and Jervon Mannery-Gaither, were suspended.

Texas Southern University players Cryor and Gabriel have been suspended for the Lady Tigers’ next game Feb. 8 at Prairie View A&M. While the other three players Jones, Mitchell and White have been suspended for the Lady Tigers’ next two games Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 vs. Jackson State.

Alabama State University student-athletes Aikerson and Randle have been suspended for the Lady Hornets’ next game Feb. 8 at Mississippi Valley State. While the other three players Berry, Clark and Smith have been suspended for the Lady Hornets’ next two games Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Alabama manager Young has been suspended for the Lady Hornets’ next two games. Manager Mannery-Gaither has been suspended indefinitely pending further investigation.