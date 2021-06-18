Texas Southern selects Lesia Crumpton-Young as next president

Lesia L. Crumpton-Young was selected as the next president of Texas Southern University. She will resume her role on July 1.

HOUSTON – After a nationwide search, Texas Southern University is ready to welcome a new leader.

The university’s board of regents unanimously voted Thursday to name Lesia L. Crumpton-Young as the next president, according to a press release. She will resume her role on July 1.

Crumpton-Young is described as “an established senior administrator, executive and tireless advocate for students,” per the release. She most recently served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

She was also the sole finalist for the position, officials said.

“Dr. Crumpton-Young is the leader TSU needs to usher in a new era of greatness. Her vision for TSU will shift our graduates forward on the path toward even greater academic excellence,” said Albert H. Myres, Sr., chairman of TSU’s Board of Regents.

Crumpton-Young said she is committed to working tirelessly with the entire TSU community and partners to transform lives through education.

“This is a very special time, and I’m reminded of something that my late mother said to me frequently as a child—'You were born to serve,” the Texas native said following the vote.

Crumpton-Young has also taught and served in leadership roles at Tennessee State University, University of Central Florida, Texas A&M University and Mississippi State University, per the release. She served as program director in the Education and Human Resource Directorate of the National Science Foundation and received the U.S. Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM) from President Barack Obama in 2010.

