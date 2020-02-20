TSU board votes to accept mediation agreement over president’s firing

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University’s Board of Regents has unanimously voted to accept a mediation proposal regarding the firing of former president Austin Lane, Ph.D.

TSU officials and Lane went to a confidential mediation for 13 hours on Monday. After airing out their grievances and working with a mediator, both sides came to an agreement. On Thursday morning, the regents voted to accept the agreement. Details of that agreement were not immediately released.

In a 6-1 vote, the Board of Regents voted Feb. 4 to fire Lane after he was put on leave amid an investigation into admission practices at the university.

At a press conference on Feb. 6, Lane said he has already submitted an eight-page rebuttal to the board’s four-page termination notice.

“When you haven’t done anything wrong, it’s easy to speak,” Lane said during the press conference.

He accused the board of robbing him of his right to a public hearing when he was placed on leave. Lane said he requested a public hearing on numerous occasions.

Lane said that during his four years at the school, he’s had to clean house. He said he believes the board’s decision may have been motivated by the changes he has made.

Lane considers the firing to be a “witch hunt.” He also told KPRC 2 his record speaks for itself.