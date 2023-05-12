Body of man found in Brays Bayou

HOUSTON – The body of a man was found in Brays Bayou Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers and a dive team were conducting a search at Texas Spur 5 near Wheeler Road at around 9:15 a.m. The man’s body was recovered about an hour later.

According to HPD Commander S. Spears, the body description was similar to that of a man who was swept away by a current while helping rescue two 12-year-old children Wednesday.

“As of right now, it is a preliminary investigation and we’re conducting a thorough one,” Spears said in a news conference.

Search continues for man swept away by current in Brays Bayou after rescuing 12-year-olds from water, HPD says

