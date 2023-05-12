Body of man found in Brays Bayou

HOUSTON – The body of a man was found in Brays Bayou Friday, the Houston Police Department said.
Officers and a dive team were conducting a search at Texas Spur 5 near Wheeler Road at around 9:15 a.m. The man’s body was recovered about an hour later.
According to HPD Commander S. Spears, the body description was similar to that of a man who was swept away by a current while helping rescue two 12-year-old children Wednesday.
“As of right now, it is a preliminary investigation and we’re conducting a thorough one,” Spears said in a news conference.
KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.
UPDATE: An HPD commander and PIO are en route to Texas Spur 5 near Wheeler Road after a male's body was found in the bayou about 9:15 am.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 12, 2023
Our Dive Team is deploying to the location.
More info will be released at the scene.#hounews https://t.co/K2SChyr7lz