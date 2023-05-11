72º

Man swept away by current in Brays Bayou after saving 2 12-year-olds out the water, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly swept away by a current while helping to rescue two children out of Brays Bayou.

According to Houston police, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. near the 2550 block of N MacGregor Way Wednesday night.

HPD’s Lt. L. Crowson said two 12-year-olds who were near the water slipped in. Two adult men then jumped in after them and were able to get the kids to safety before one of them reportedly swept away by the water.

Authorities say rescue crews and helicopter have searched the bayou all the way to the Ship Channel and have not been able to locate the missing man.

Additionally, they said the current remains strong at the moment.

