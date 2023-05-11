Montgomery County officials prepare for hurricane season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, launched its countdown to the 2023 hurricane season via digital billboards.

A total of eight digital billboards in Conroe and Willis will display the countdown to the start of hurricane season in Montgomery County, a news release said. The public service announcements are part of an annual preparedness campaign urging residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season, which starts in June.

The billboard message will change from June 1 through Nov. 30, for hurricane season with a general reminder for residents of Montgomery County to take precautions, plan, and prepare before the season begins.

Here is a checklist of things to do before hurricane season begins from the National Weather Service:

Know your zone: Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation area by contacting your local government/emergency management office or by checking the evacuation site website

Put together an emergency kit : Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators, and storm shutters.

Write or review your family’s emergency plan : Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster.

Review your insurance policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.

