WATCH LIVE: Fort Bend County discusses preparations ahead of hurricane season

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County officials are urging residents to prepare for the approaching hurricane season.

The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, launched its countdown to the 2023 hurricane season Tuesday via digital billboards.

A total of 10 digital billboards will be provided by Clear Channel, at no charge to Fort Bend County, that will display the actual countdown to the start of hurricane season in Fort Bend County, a news release said.

The public service announcements are part of an annual preparedness campaign urging residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season, which starts in June.

The billboard message will change from June 1 through Nov. 30 for hurricane season with a general reminder for residents of Fort Bend County to take precautions, plan, and prepare before a hurricane.