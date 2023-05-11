Man shoots girlfriend’s brothers, uncle for intervening in fight between couple in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man is on the run after assaulting his girlfriend and shooting her brothers and uncle in southeast Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Mallow Street at around 10 p.m.

Do you need help? Free domestic violence resources here

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man who was shot in the stomach, a man who was shot in his upper arm, and a man who was shot in the hand. All three victims were transported by ambulance and are expected to survive.

According to HPD, the suspect was having an argument with his girlfriend in the courtyard when he began assaulting her. One of the men saw it and tried to intervene. The suspect then went to his car, grabbed a gun and began shooting at the victims. He fled the scene in a burgundy SUV, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

