Houston Zoo celebrating Mother’s Day with baby boom: Meet Marvin and Cadbury😍💛

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is kicking off Mother’s Day weekend with some new, adorable faces! Find out who they are:

Meet Marvin

Marvin, an eastern bongo, was born to mom Lily and dad Bobby.

Bongo calves have big ears and bright white stripes. According to the zoo, eastern bongos are a very rare antelope from central Africa and are considered an endangered species with about 200 left in the wild.

Baby Marvin is brave and loves to explore new things.

Meet Cadbury

Cadbury, a male yellow-backed duiker, was recently born to mom Pumpkin and dad Darryl. Duiker means diver. Disturbed duikers plunge or dive into thick cover to hide, zoo officials said.

Little Cadbury is described as very calm and he often walks over to his keepers out of curiosity or for attention.

Guests can see Cadbury hiding behind bamboo in the okapi yard. According to zoo officials, yellow-backed duikers are an endangered species from west and central Africa and are the largest species of duiker.

“Bongo Lily and yellow-backed duiker Pumpkin are both experienced mothers and are doing great caring for their calves,” the zoo said in a news release.

