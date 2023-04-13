Giant tortoises, penguins, sea turtles: How Houstonians are helping save animals in the Galápagos Islands

As families file into the Houston Zoo to experience the new Galápagos Islands habitat, they’re making a difference for conservation efforts around the globe. Funding that comes in from guests allows the Zoo to support projects that are saving wildlife.

Members of our KPRC 2 team traveled with the Houston Zoo to the Galápagos Islands ahead of the opening of the new exhibit and witnessed firsthand what’s being done to save giant tortoises, sea turtles, sea lions, marine iguanas, and penguins.

You’ll see it, too, in a special one-hour primetime program airing tonight. The show, hosted by anchors Owen Conflenti and Sofia Ojeda, features the journey Anthony Yanez took to Galápagos to meet the young conservationists working to save the animals and the Islands.

Watch “Saving the Galápagos Islands” tonight at 7 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Watch the Saving Wildlife series produced in partnership with the Houston Zoo

Read Anthony’s blogs from his trip to the Galapagos Islands

Share your pics from the Houston Zoo on Click2Pins