Explore the Galápagos Islands at the Houston Zoo

The Galápagos Islands habitat opens at the Houston Zoo on April 7. KPRC 2 anchors got a sneak peek while recording our primetime special "Saving the Galápagos Islands"

One of the most magical places on Earth can be experienced at a one-of-a-kind exhibit at the Houston Zoo starting this week. The Galápagos Islands habitat opens to the public on April 7.

KPRC 2 has proudly partnered with the Houston Zoo for several years to cover the Zoo’s conservation work around the globe and to explain how Houstonians make the wildlife saving work possible.

We’ve witnessed the Zoo’s partnerships that help save gorillas in Rwanda, lemurs in Madagascar, elephants and orangutans in Borneo, jaguars and giant armadillos in the Pantanal in Brazil, and sea turtles, Houston Toads, and more in Texas.

In October, members of the KPRC 2 team including meteorologist Anthony Yanez traveled to the Galápagos Islands with the Houston Zoo to witness the conservation work there firsthand. On the islands that sit 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador on the equator, we met people of all ages working to save giant tortoises, sea turtles, and all the remarkable wildlife that can be found on the Islands.

We’re currently putting the finishing touches on a one-hour primetime program highlighting the Galápagos Islands, the Houston Zoo’s new habitat, and the conservation programs the Zoo can support thanks to funds that come in every time families visit.

We hope you’ll join us for “Saving the Galápagos Islands” on April 13 at 7 p.m.

About the new Houston Zoo habitat

The animals in the Galápagos Islands are among the most unique and protected in the world. That’s why when you visit the zoo you’ll see closely-related species that represent species that live only on the Islands.

California sea lions represent Galápagos sea lions, Humboldt penguins represent Galápagos penguins, and Grand Cayman blue iguanas represent marine iguanas.

KPRC 2 anchors got a sneak peek at the Houston Zoo's Galápagos Islands exhibit while recording a primetime special on the Zoo's conservation work (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

KPRC 2 anchors got a sneak peek at the Houston Zoo's Galápagos Islands exhibit while recording a primetime special on the Zoo's conservation work (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Grand Cayman blue iguana at Houston Zoo (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

The Houston Zoo has recently welcomed seven new Galápagos giant tortoises bringing the total giant tortoise population at the zoo to ten. The giant tortoises are the same species you’d find on the Galápagos Islands, but these animals were born in the United States.

The new habitat also features the One Ocean aquarium with sharks, sting rays, a sea turtle, and stunning tropical fish.

Threats on the Islands

While much is done to ensure Galápagos Islands animals are protected, threats remain. Climate change, pollution, invasive species, wildlife trafficking, and road development all disrupt the animals’ environment and habits.

Fortunately, the Houston Zoo has conservation partners from the Islands who work closely with the Galápagos National Park and the Ecuadorian government to preserve and protect wildlife. They work to protect sea turtle nests, track giant tortoises, control invasive species, and tackle issues with pollution like microplastics.

You’ll learn much more about the initiatives and see even more incredible animals we spotted on our trip in our program on April 13 at 7 p.m. You’ll be able to watch on KPRC 2, KPRC 2+, and Click2Houston.com.

Read Anthony Yanez’s blog from the Galápagos Islands trip by clicking the icons below