Houston Zoo programs, camps for children inspire conservation through education and hands-on experiences

The Houston Zoo gives teens and children opportunities to learn about conservation in Houston and around the world.

HOUSTON – Teenagers who want to work closely with Houston Zoo animals can become a Zoo Crew Explorer.

Participants must be between 13-17 years old. In this program, they will be able to learn from zookeepers, groundskeepers and visit the marketing department to learn all that it takes to run the zoo and protect animals. They will also be able to share the zoo’s mission with guests.

During a student’s first year, they are required to participate in a summer program that lasts four weeks.

The program runs Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Explorers will have the chance to learn about the zoo’s conservation initiatives to protect animals. They will also mentor young kids at a summer camp.

It is $300 for the summer program and an additional $250 for the year-round program for the first year. Returning zoo crew members pay $200 during the summer or $250 for the year-round experience.

Teens will have to be interviewed for the program. Applications closed for 2023, but people should visit the zoo’s website at the end of the year for information about their 2024 program. Click here to learn more.

Zoo crew members are also able to join the International Adventure Programs. In 2023, Houston teens are heading to the Galápagos Islands to protect wildlife.

There are also other zoo programs for younger children such as the Zoo Sprouts for those between 18-months-old and 5-years-old. Summer Camp Zoofari is also open to children between 6 and 12-years-old. Little ones can meet animals and have an education-filled summer. For more information about additional zoo programs, click here.