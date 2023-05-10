Caught on camera: Suspect sporting safety gear robs southeast Houston cell phone store at gunpoint

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint in southeast Houston.

On Sunday, April 30 at around 4:30 p.m., a man entered the store, which is located in the 8200 block of Broadway.

Video: Suspects pretend to be customers, then rob cellphone store at gunpoint near SE Houston

The man, who first acted like a customer, approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded the money from the register, officers said. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands by giving him the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

VIDEO: 2 men wanted, accused of robbing Post Oak cell phone store at gunpoint

Watch surveillance video from HPD:

The suspect is described by police as a man with a large build who was wearing a yellow safety vest and had a slight limp.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Suspects accused of shooting cell phone store employee 7 times during robbery

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.